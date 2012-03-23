Tim Tebow's Career Has Already Taken More Twists And Turns Than You Can Imagine

Photo: Illustration by Tony Manfred

Since September of 2011, Tim Tebow has gone from a third-stringer to a superstar to a trade chip to a New York Jet.He has experienced more twists and turns in the last 180 days than most athletes do in their entire career.



In retrospect, it’s jarring to see how fleeting his successes (and failures) have been.

We took a look back at the Tebowmania’s 13 pivotal moments (with the help of a handy, zig-zaggy chart), to see just how wild his ride has been.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.