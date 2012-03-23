Tim Tebow's Career Has Already Taken More Twists And Turns Than You Can Imagine

Tony Manfred
Since September of 2011, Tim Tebow has gone from a third-stringer to a superstar to a trade chip to a New York Jet.He has experienced more twists and turns in the last 180 days than most athletes do in their entire career.

In retrospect, it’s jarring to see how fleeting his successes (and failures) have been.

We took a look back at the Tebowmania’s 13 pivotal moments (with the help of a handy, zig-zaggy chart), to see just how wild his ride has been.

In preseason, an unnamed Broncos executive said that Tebow might be the fourth-string quarterback

It's Tebow Time! ESPN threw Tebow on the cover of its magazine a week before he made his first start of the season

Tebow beat the Dolphins in a dramatic overtime thriller, and Tebowmania officially began...


... And then it came crashing back to earth. The Lions obliterated the Broncos 45-10 in Denver

But the Lions game was just an aberration. Tebow ripped off six-straight wins, and people were actually talking about him as an MVP candidate

After riding high, Tebow fell back a step as the Broncos lost at home to the Patriots. But he played well, and he was still a huge sensation

Things got really dicey going into the playoffs. The Broncos lost their last three games of the season, and Fox Sports reported that Denver could BENCH Tebow if he struggled in their playoff game

He didn't struggle. As a double-digit underdog, Tebow shocked the Steelers in overtime with an 80-yard touchdown pass. Tebowmania peaked

The next week, the magic was lost. The Broncos got killed by the Pats again, and their season ended

A few months later, in Indianapolis, the Colts released Peyton Manning, and Denver surprised people by inviting him for a visit

12 days after the Colts released him, Manning signed with the Broncos. Just a few weeks after winning a playoff game, the Broncos offered Tebow to the highest bidder

As if things couldn't get any weirder, Tebow lands in New York. Prepare for a wild circus in Jetsland next season

