A MAN OF GOD!!!: Here's How Twitter Reacted To Tebow's Fourth Quarter Comeback

The Tim Tebow narrative is fascinating to watch.People love him. People hate him. There’s seemingly no middle ground.



Which made Sunday’s 18-15 overtime victory in Tebow’s first career start all the more incredible to witness. For three quarters, Tebow was, simply, terrible. Through the first 54 minutes, the Broncos quarterback had passed for 40 yards.

He’d completed four passes!

But in the final five minutes, Tebow led an 80-yard scoring drive. After the Broncos recovered an onside kick with just over a minute left, Tebow took the field down eight points for one final drive. He led his team to another touchdown and ran in the two-point conversion to tie the game. The Broncos went on to kick a game-winning field goal in overtime.

And with that, the Twitterverse exploded.

There was Tebow love. Tebow hate. And plenty of sarcasm.

