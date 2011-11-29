This Tim Tebow Quote Will Either Give You Goosebumps Or Make You Throw Up

Photo: AP

“As iron sharpens iron, men sharpen men.”That’s what Tim Tebow told his team (paraphrasing a quote from the Bible) the night before yesterday’s Chargers game.



Inspirational? Or self-righteous?

Further evidence that he’s a born leader? Or further evidence that he’s insufferable?

Tebow’s the most polarising sports figure in the country right now.

And this quote, regardless of its religious overtones, seems to embody what Tebow lovers love about Tebow, and what Tebow haters hate about Tebow.

Read the whole story of Tebow’s pregame speech at NFL.com >>

