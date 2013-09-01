The Sudden Downfall Of Tim Tebow: How His Career Fell Apart In The Last 20 Months

Tim Tebow was the biggest athlete in the country 20 months ago.

He carried the Denver Broncos to the playoffs, and threw a miracle 80-yard touchdown pass to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in round one.

Today, he was cut for the second time in six months.

It’s a sudden and shocking fall for one of the most polarising players in years.

Tebow’s story took so many turns so quickly, and it’s interesting to go back and look at a timeline of how his unfortunate downfall played out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.