The Sudden Downfall Of Tim Tebow: How His Career Fell Apart In The Last 20 Months

Tim Tebow was the biggest athlete in the country 20 months ago.
He carried the Denver Broncos to the playoffs, and threw a miracle 80-yard touchdown pass to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in round one.
Today, he was cut for the second time in six months.
It’s a sudden and shocking fall for one of the most polarising players in years.
Tebow’s story took so many turns so quickly, and it’s interesting to go back and look at a timeline of how his unfortunate downfall played out.
Tebow's downfall began with a 45-10 blowout loss to the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2012 playoffs.
Immediately after that, we got the first sign that Tebowmania wasn't a big love-fest in Denver. Back-up QB Brady Quinn said Tebow was lucky and prayed for the cameras.
In March 2012, the Broncos pulled an absolute shocker -- signing Peyton Manning and setting off a frenzy of Tebow trade rumours.
The Patriots, Eagles, and Dolphins were all rumoured to be interested in Tebow. People assumed he'd land in Jacksonville.
As time passed, more Broncos came out and debunked the myth of Tebowmania. Demaryius Thomas said he was happy with the Manning signing, adding, 'I wasn't getting no balls.'
Then came the summer of 2012, which was defined by various absurdities, like a story about Tebow refusing to take a picture with Kate Upton.
Tebow was an afterthought. He struggled mightily in the pre-season, leaving him hopelessly on the bench
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5032729eeab8ea9902000000/tebow-1.gif' alt='Tim tebow is bad gif' link='lightbox' size='xlarge' align='center' nocrop='true' clear='true')
Going into the regular season, Tebow was confined to the role of wildcat QB, and barely played early on.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/50572c7e6bb3f79c7d000004/tebow-blocker.gif' alt='Tim tebow blocking gif' link='lightbox' size='xlarge' align='center' nocrop='true' clear='true')
When Tebow finally found his way into the headlines, it was for his new girlfriend, Camilla Belle, not his play ...
And finally a bombshell NY Daily News report dropped in November, where 'dozens' of unnamed Jets players criticised Tebow. One said simply, 'He's terrible.'
So for a team to sign him, they have to be willing to change everything they do for Tebow, like the Broncos did in Denver.
The Patriots were the only team to take a chance on him, signing him to a non-guaranteed contract in June.
But he struggled in preseason again, completing just 36% of his passes and throwing two interceptions.
The Patriots cut him today. 20 months after he set the league on fire, his NFL career could be over.
