TIM TEBOW: How He Went From A Homeschooled Kid To The Most Popular Face In The NFL

Photo: AP Images
The people of Denver finally got what they wanted this weekend when Tim Tebow started at quarterback and took his team to an exciting comeback win.That game certainly wasn’t the first time his name was muttered by football lovers everywhere, but it sure turned Tebow into some sort of sensation. The WSJ even called him the ‘Justin Bieber of football.’
But the Bieber of football came from a humble, homeschooled background, and his religious values still play a huge role in his life today.
His mother Pamela suffered a life-threatening condition, and doctors highly recommended an abortion because they expected a still-born.
But Pamela, whose father is a pastor and Christian missionary, refused an abortion. Tim is the youngest of five children, all of them were homeschooled.
In fact, they have an organisation called the Bob Tebow Evangelistic Association. The association is a missionary group that was establish in 1985 'with the mission to take the gospel to those who have never heard and plant Bible believing churches where previously there were no churches.'
The Tebow's lived in the Philippines until 1990, preaching the gospel and establishing churches. The family lives in Florida now, but still makes regular trips to the Philippines.
Tebow's mother homeschooled all the children so she could keep religion in their teaching. But Tim still was able to play football
This was thanks to Brenda Dickinson, a home education lobbyist who fought in 1996 for homeschooled athletes in Florida to participate in sports at local high schools.
Tebow was player of the year both his junior and senior seasons.
He was even in SI's 'Faces In The Crowd' feature, and was recruited heavily by schools across the country
He ended his career with more than 12,000 passing yards, 57 rushing touchdowns, completed 67% of the passes he threw, and only had 15 interceptions.
His success led him to win the Heisman Trophy in his 2nd year playing. He was also a finalist the following year
This led to the passing of a rule called 'The Tebow Rule,' by media which was passed in 2010. The rule banned players from writing anything on their eye black.
His talent was debated. Most NFL coaches thought he would be the perfect fit for their team, but some analysts thought Tebow wouldn't make it as an NFL quarterback.
The end result? He was drafted 25th overall by the Denver Broncos. He signed a five-year contract worth $11.25 million.
He took the number 15, and set a record for number of jerseys sold that year.
He started in three of them and totaled more than 800 yards.
He threw his first touchdown pass in a game against the Chiefs in Nov. 2010. You can buy the pants he was wearing on eBay for $5,000
Kyle Orton was named starting quarterback of the Broncos for the 2011 season, much to the dismay of Broncos fans everywhere.
At one point, Tebow fell to fourth string. It lead to angry fans chanting in the stands, and 'we don't want Kyle Orton' billboards.
On October 11, the Broncos announced Tebow would start in the next game against Miami.
And he led the team to an impressive comeback victory.
He was on the cover of Men's Fitness in 2008, has been on several Sports Illustrated covers, and was featured in a documentary series on ESPN.
He also appeared in this controversial pro-life commercial with his mum that aired during the Super Bowl
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.