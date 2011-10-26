TIM TEBOW: How He Went From A Homeschooled Kid To The Most Popular Face In The NFL

Photo: AP Images

The people of Denver finally got what they wanted this weekend when Tim Tebow started at quarterback and took his team to an exciting comeback win.That game certainly wasn’t the first time his name was muttered by football lovers everywhere, but it sure turned Tebow into some sort of sensation. The WSJ even called him the ‘Justin Bieber of football.’



But the Bieber of football came from a humble, homeschooled background, and his religious values still play a huge role in his life today.

