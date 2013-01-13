Tim Tebow's Brother Taunts The Broncos On Twitter After Their Heartbreaking Loss

Tim Tebow’s brother Peter Tebow lives in Denver, but the apparently the Broncos’ treatment of his brother last year — trading him months after he led them to a playoff win — rubbed him the wrong way.



He tweeted his pleasure at the Broncos losing a heartbreaker in double OT to the Ravens.

He tweeted, “Am I the only one in Denver who’s happy right now?” And then retweeted someone who wrote, “That’s karma, Elway.”

John Elway is the Broncos exec who chose to trade Tebow.

Proof that NFL player movement affects the feelings a lot more people than we realise:

Photo: @petertebow

