An Angry Denver Broncos Crowd Chanted "Tebow! Tebow!" During Last Night's Loss To Oakland

Tony Manfred

tebow jesus

twitpic.com

Denver Broncos fans began chanting “Tebow! Tebow!” with six minutes remaining in the team’s 23-20 loss to Oakland last night.But when asked about possibly replacing current QB Kyle Orton with Tebow in the post-game press conference, Broncos coach John Fox didn’t even acknowledge the question, according to the Denver Post.

Orton critically fumbled in the fourth quarter with the Broncos down 16-13 — drawing the ire of Denver fans.

But it’s highly unlikely that Tebow would step in.

First of all, he isn’t even the backup (that’d be Brady Quinn), he’s the third-stringer.

Tebow had such a bad preseason that a Denver higher-up said he was probably the fourth-best QB on the roster.

And despite his turnovers last night, Orton is still an steady NFL quarterback who has proven he can win games.

