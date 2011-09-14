An Angry Denver Broncos Crowd Chanted "Tebow! Tebow!" During Last Night's Loss To Oakland

Denver Broncos fans began chanting “Tebow! Tebow!” with six minutes remaining in the team’s 23-20 loss to Oakland last night.But when asked about possibly replacing current QB Kyle Orton with Tebow in the post-game press conference, Broncos coach John Fox didn’t even acknowledge the question, according to the Denver Post.
Orton critically fumbled in the fourth quarter with the Broncos down 16-13 — drawing the ire of Denver fans.
But it’s highly unlikely that Tebow would step in.
First of all, he isn’t even the backup (that’d be Brady Quinn), he’s the third-stringer.
Tebow had such a bad preseason that a Denver higher-up said he was probably the fourth-best QB on the roster.
And despite his turnovers last night, Orton is still an steady NFL quarterback who has proven he can win games.
