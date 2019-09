Tim Tebow may have lost last week, but he’s not going away.



This weekend, he surprised the audience at a Brad Paisley concert and sang “I’m Still A Guy” with the country singer (via KWGN.com).

Let’s just say Tebow is better at football then he is at singing.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.