Tim Tebow Headlines The Biggest Game In The NFL This Week

Photo: Jeffrey Beall, Flickr Creative Commons

The Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins have combined to go just 1-11 in the first two months of the season. But thanks to Tim Tebow, this is the biggest game of the weekend in the NFL.The legend of Tebow will be making its first start of the season for the Broncos. And even though the game is being played in Miami, the Dolphins may feel like they are playing a road game.



The game is being played on the same field where Tebow won a state championship in high school, and a national championship with the University of Florida in college. And it is that Gators team that will be honored at halftime of the game.

This has led some dolphins fans to admit they will be cheering for Tebow on Sunday against their beloved Dolphins.

It also doesn’t hurt that the Dolphins are also a strong contender to finish the season with the worst record in the NFL, thus giving them the first pick in the draft, and a shot at Andrew Luck, who would instantly be the best quarterback for the Dolphins since Dan Marino.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.