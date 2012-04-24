Tim Tebow Has Found His Bachelor Pad, And It's Not In New York City

Photo: www.trulia.com and Tony Manfred/Business Insider

Tim Tebow has spurned Manhattan and rented an apartment in Hoboken, New Jersey, the New York Post reports.The Jets backup is leasing a two-bedroom in 2 Constitution Court — a luxury condo building where units cost up to $10,000 a month.



The blog Hoboken411 also reported the news, but said Tebow was only staying there “until he finds a better place to live” elsewhere in Jersey.

Burn.

The apartment is two blocks down from the Hudson Tea Building — where both Eli Manning and Kris Humphries have condos.

Settling in Jersey should protect Tebow from the gossip-page onslaught that would have undoubtedly ensued if he picked a pad in NYC.

Here’s a shot of the Constitution building (that’s Manhattan across the river):

Photo: Trulia

