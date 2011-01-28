The 25 Best-Selling NFL Jerseys

Photo: zimbio.com

Troy Polamalu’s No. 43 jersey was the top selling jersey in the NFL this past year according to NFLshop.com (via SI.com).Also among the top 25 top sellers were Aaron Rodgers (#7), Clay Matthews (#15) and Hines Ward (#25).



Meanwhile, Tim Tebow, who only started three games and played for a team that only won four times, came in third on the list.

The full list of best-selling jerseys can be found below…

A few notes on the list…

The Cowboys lead the way with three players among the top 25, including Tony Romo (#11), Miles Austin (#13), and Jason Witten (#21).

In addition to the Steelers and Packers, four other teams have two players on the list (Patriots, Eagles, Jets, Vikings).

15 of the 25 players played for winning teams in 2010. The worst record for a team with a player among the top 25 is the Broncos (4-12). The Falcons (13-3) were the best team in 2010 without a player among the top 25.

13 of the 25 players play in the NFC.

12 of the top 25 are quarterbacks, including 10 of the top 12.

The rest of the list is made up of 5 wide receivers, 4 running backs, 2 linebackers, 1 safety and 1 tight end.

Tim Tebow started the fewest number of games of the players on the list (3).

Troy Polamalu, Steelers Drew Brees, Saints Tim Tebow, Broncos Peyton Manning, Colts Tom Brady, Patriots Michael Vick, Eagles Aaron Rodgers, Packers Eli Manning, Giants DeSean Jackson, Eagles Mark Sanchez, Jets Tony Romo, Cowboys Brett Favre, Vikings Miles Austin, Cowboys Adrian Peterson, Vikings Clay Matthews, Packers Philip Rivers, Chargers Chris Johnson, Titans Ray Lewis, Ravens Wes Walker, Patriots Donovan McNabb, Redskins Jason Witten, Cowboys Peyton Hillis, Browns LaDainian Tomlinson, Jets Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals Hines Ward, Steelers

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.