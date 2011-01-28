The 25 Best-Selling NFL Jerseys

Photo: zimbio.com
Troy Polamalu’s No. 43 jersey was the top selling jersey in the NFL this past year according to NFLshop.com (via SI.com).Also among the top 25 top sellers were Aaron Rodgers (#7), Clay Matthews (#15) and Hines Ward (#25).
Meanwhile, Tim Tebow, who only started three games and played for a team that only won four times, came in third on the list.
The full list of best-selling jerseys can be found below…
A few notes on the list…
- The Cowboys lead the way with three players among the top 25, including Tony Romo (#11), Miles Austin (#13), and Jason Witten (#21).
- In addition to the Steelers and Packers, four other teams have two players on the list (Patriots, Eagles, Jets, Vikings).
- 15 of the 25 players played for winning teams in 2010. The worst record for a team with a player among the top 25 is the Broncos (4-12). The Falcons (13-3) were the best team in 2010 without a player among the top 25.
- 13 of the 25 players play in the NFC.
- 12 of the top 25 are quarterbacks, including 10 of the top 12.
- The rest of the list is made up of 5 wide receivers, 4 running backs, 2 linebackers, 1 safety and 1 tight end.
- Tim Tebow started the fewest number of games of the players on the list (3).
- Troy Polamalu, Steelers
- Drew Brees, Saints
- Tim Tebow, Broncos
- Peyton Manning, Colts
- Tom Brady, Patriots
- Michael Vick, Eagles
- Aaron Rodgers, Packers
- Eli Manning, Giants
- DeSean Jackson, Eagles
- Mark Sanchez, Jets
- Tony Romo, Cowboys
- Brett Favre, Vikings
- Miles Austin, Cowboys
- Adrian Peterson, Vikings
- Clay Matthews, Packers
- Philip Rivers, Chargers
- Chris Johnson, Titans
- Ray Lewis, Ravens
- Wes Walker, Patriots
- Donovan McNabb, Redskins
- Jason Witten, Cowboys
- Peyton Hillis, Browns
- LaDainian Tomlinson, Jets
- Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
- Hines Ward, Steelers
