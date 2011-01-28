The 25 Best-Selling NFL Jerseys

Cork Gaines
Tim Tebow NFL Broncos Denver

Photo: zimbio.com

Troy Polamalu’s No. 43 jersey was the top selling jersey in the NFL this past year according to NFLshop.com (via SI.com).Also among the top 25 top sellers were Aaron Rodgers (#7), Clay Matthews (#15) and Hines Ward (#25).

Meanwhile, Tim Tebow, who only started three games and played for a team that only won four times, came in third on the list.

The full list of best-selling jerseys can be found below…

A few notes on the list…

  • The Cowboys lead the way with three players among the top 25, including Tony Romo (#11), Miles Austin (#13), and Jason Witten (#21).
  • In addition to the Steelers and Packers, four other teams have two players on the list (Patriots, Eagles, Jets, Vikings).
  • 15 of the 25 players played for winning teams in 2010. The worst record for a team with a player among the top 25 is the Broncos (4-12). The Falcons (13-3) were the best team in 2010 without a player among the top 25.
  • 13 of the 25 players play in the NFC.
  • 12 of the top 25 are quarterbacks, including 10 of the top 12.
  • The rest of the list is made up of 5 wide receivers, 4 running backs, 2 linebackers, 1 safety and 1 tight end.
  • Tim Tebow started the fewest number of games of the players on the list (3).

 

  1. Troy Polamalu, Steelers
  2. Drew Brees, Saints
  3. Tim Tebow, Broncos
  4. Peyton Manning, Colts
  5. Tom Brady, Patriots
  6. Michael Vick, Eagles
  7. Aaron Rodgers, Packers
  8. Eli Manning, Giants
  9. DeSean Jackson, Eagles
  10. Mark Sanchez, Jets
  11. Tony Romo, Cowboys
  12. Brett Favre, Vikings
  13. Miles Austin, Cowboys
  14. Adrian Peterson, Vikings
  15. Clay Matthews, Packers
  16. Philip Rivers, Chargers
  17. Chris Johnson, Titans
  18. Ray Lewis, Ravens
  19. Wes Walker, Patriots
  20. Donovan McNabb, Redskins
  21. Jason Witten, Cowboys
  22. Peyton Hillis, Browns
  23. LaDainian Tomlinson, Jets
  24. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
  25. Hines Ward, Steelers

