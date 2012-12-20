Tim Tebow And His Girlfriend Broke Up

Photo: AP
It has not been a good week for Tim Tebow.First, Rex Ryan announced he would be benching Mark Sanchez, snubbing Tebow, and starting third-stringer Greg McElroy.
And now, Us Weekly is reporting Tebow and his girlfriend, actress Camilla Belle have broken up. A source told Us Weekly “it just didn’t work out,” between the two.
Poor Tebow.
Photo: Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.