Tim Tebow And His Girlfriend Broke Up

Photo: AP

It has not been a good week for Tim Tebow.First, Rex Ryan announced he would be benching Mark Sanchez, snubbing Tebow, and starting third-stringer Greg McElroy.



And now, Us Weekly is reporting Tebow and his girlfriend, actress Camilla Belle have broken up. A source told Us Weekly “it just didn’t work out,” between the two.

Poor Tebow.

Photo: Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.