Tim Tebow And His Girlfriend Broke Up

Leah Goldman
camilla belle

Photo: AP

It has not been a good week for Tim Tebow.First, Rex Ryan announced he would be benching Mark Sanchez, snubbing Tebow, and starting third-stringer Greg McElroy.

And now, Us Weekly is reporting Tebow and his girlfriend, actress Camilla Belle have broken up. A source told Us Weekly “it just didn’t work out,” between the two.

Poor Tebow.

 

 

scary tim tebow on the jets

Photo: Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

