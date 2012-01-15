UPDATE: The Guy Who Destroyed The Broncos Is The Opposite Of Tim Tebow In Every Way Imaginable

Photo: twitter.com

ORIGINAL POST: The biggest threat to Tim Tebow and the Denver Broncos tomorrow night isn’t the Patriots defence.



It’s the Pats offence, and more specifically tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez.

Why?

The Broncos defence has gotten a lot of accolades for its turnaround in the second-half of the season.

But its one huge flaw, as measured by the stat-heads at Football Outsiders, is its pass defence on medium- and long-range throws over the middle.

And what’s the big strength of the Pats offence?

Gronk (17 TDs), and his trusty tight-end sidekick Hernandez catching balls in the middle of the field.

So (hilariously), the guy who will probably put Tebowmania to bed for 2011-12 is a porn-star-loving wild man who has his own cult following, his own hyperbolic t-shirts, and his own annoying meme.

Basically, Tebow will be undone by the anti-Tebow tomorrow.

Either that, or the power of Tebow will overcome Denver’s flaws (and Gronk’s dominance) and keep the impossible run going.

UPDATE 9:52 p.m.:

Gronk’s first-half line: 8 catches, 97 yards, 3 TDs

New England is driving a stake through the heart of Tim Tebow, 35-7.

UPDATE 11:56 p.m.:

Gronk’s final line: 10 catches, 145, 3 TDs

