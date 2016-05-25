Why this Instagram star withdrew $1.2 million in cash -- then deposited it the next day

Tim Sykes is a millionaire penny stock investor with a huge following on Instagram. He motivates his followers by posting pictures of his lavish lifestyle and stacks of cash. We followed him to the bank to withdraw $1.2 million for a photo shoot. Have you ever actually seen that much money in person? It’s pretty crazy.

