Multimillionaire Trader Tim Sykes Says His Happiness 'Isn't About The Money'

Tim Sykes likes being rich.

But the multimillionaire stock trader explains that while he’s happier being rich than not, he’s less interested in his money than what that cash represents.

When asked by Business Insider how wealth has affected his happiness, Sykes said that he’s “definitely happier, but it’s not just because of the money.”

“For me, [the money] shows that business is doing well, that I have a good model,” he explains. “Because I teach how to trade penny stocks, the more millions I make, the more people I’m teaching.”

“The money is a sign that I’m doing something right,” Sykes continued. “The money is a consequence, a byproduct. If I was running a nonprofit and my foundation was doing well, I’d be just as happy because I’m achieving my goals.”

“A lot of people think that getting rich is all about buying possessions, and that’s going to make you happier,” he concludes. “Possessions don’t — it’s about the journey and the path to making millions.”

NOW WATCH: Jeff Bezos Explains Why Failure Is A Great Thing

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.