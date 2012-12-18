REPORTS: Rep. Tim Scott Will Be Appointed To Jim DeMint's Senate Seat

Walter Hickey

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will appoint Rep. Tim Scott to take Jim DeMint’s seat in the U.S. Senate, the New York Times and CNN are reporting. 

Photo: Twitter/@jeffzeleny

Scott would become the first African-American to represent the state of South Carolina in the Senate. He would also be the only African-American in the Senate.

Scott is a Republican, first elected in 2010 to represent South Carolina’s 1st District. 

Haley will officially announce the pick at noon ET. We’ll have updates as they come. 

Photo: Twitter

