Legendary game developer Tim Schafer tells us why he's excited for more 'Psychonauts' games, virtual reality, and the new Nintendo Switch

Double Fine Productions

'Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin' project lead Chad Dawson

Smith: So what was it like to actually build a VR game for the first time? Did you run into more challenges since it's a new platform? Did this experience encourage you and your team to make more VR games in the future?

Schafer: I think our dev time for this game was a year and a half? By the time it was done, I was pretty sold on the promise of VR. I always thought it was promising, but the final result we came up with wasn't just a tech demo of some kind of an experience, but a real game: a real environment with real characters. I think that's one of the things that makes this game stand out among VR games too, that its emphasis is on narrative and characters and humour -- I don't think there's a lot of games doing that. So I was encouraged.

The challenges of it were really great learning experiences: Our project lead Chad Dawson had done VR in the 90s, so he knew some of those risks you have with VR, including the nausea and all that. We learned a lot about not just motion, but also how the dialogue has to change when you're in VR, and how audio has to change. These are all new challenges, but they were all made a lot easier -- you mentioned 'Broken Age' took three years, but we were making an engine from scratch. This time around we were using Unreal Engine and that helped us a lot. From the get-go, we were up and running and Unreal, specifically, has created tech to make doing VR a lot more possible. They have their own VR solution and we can just tap into that, so we're working on the design challenges of our specific game instead of getting a basic VR engine up and running.