Storm Chasing Community Pays Tribute To Tim Samaras

Adam Taylor

The storm chasing and weather community is in a state of shock after today’s confirmation that Tim Samaras, his son Paul Samaras, and Samaras’s chase partner Carl Young, were killed in an Oklahoma tornado on Friday.

Samaras was a veteran of the scene, and now many professionals and enthusiasts are coming out to pay tribute to the Colorado native.

A number of people are trying to get the hashtag #twistex trending in tribute to the three who died. Twistex stands for Tactical Weather Instrumented Sampling in/near Tornadoes EXperiment), which was a tornado research experiment founded and headed up Samaras.

Perhaps the most beautiful tributes so far are the intiails being spelled out via GPS trackers on the Spotter Network, a website used by storm chasers to follow weather movements.

Spotter Network Tribute Storm Chasers

