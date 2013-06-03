Storm Chasing Community Pays Tribute To Tim Samaras

The storm chasing and weather community is in a state of shock after today’s confirmation that Tim Samaras, his son Paul Samaras, and Samaras’s chase partner Carl Young, were killed in an Oklahoma tornado on Friday.



Samaras was a veteran of the scene, and now many professionals and enthusiasts are coming out to pay tribute to the Colorado native.

This is a very sad day for the meteorological community and the families of our friends lost.Tim Samaras was a pioneer and great man. — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) June 2, 2013

Tim Samaras’ tornado research undoubtedly saved countless lives. The entire weather community owes so much to him. Tragic loss. — Shawn Reynolds (@WCL_Shawn) June 2, 2013

A number of people are trying to get the hashtag #twistex trending in tribute to the three who died. Twistex stands for Tactical Weather Instrumented Sampling in/near Tornadoes EXperiment), which was a tornado research experiment founded and headed up Samaras.

Can we get #twistex to trend for the loss of 3 great men and storm chasers, Carl Young, Paul and Tim Samaras? Retweet and hashtag #twistex — Dick McGowan (@stormpics) June 2, 2013

Retweet this please. Everyone please get #twistex trending! The weather researchers that died could potentially save your life in the future — Georgia Storm Chaser (@StormCoker) June 2, 2013

Perhaps the most beautiful tributes so far are the intiails being spelled out via GPS trackers on the Spotter Network, a website used by storm chasers to follow weather movements.

