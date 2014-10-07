LinkedIn Tim Ramey

Herbalife’s biggest bull is back on Wall Street.

Tim Ramey has returned as a food, beverage and nutrition sell-side analyst for Pivotal Research, ValueWalk and Herbalife blogger @TheSkeptic reported.

Back in January, Ramey left his post as a D.A. Davidson analyst to join forces with Post Holdings CEO Bill Stiritz to do “some consulting on strategy, M&A, and corporate development for a significant company.”

Stiritz, 78, is the largest individual shareholder of Herbalife. Even in his new role, Ramey plans to still consult for Post Holdings, according to ValueWalk which cites an email from Ramey.

While at D.A. Davidson, Ramey formed a reputation of being incredibly bullish and vocal on Herbalife, a multi-level marketer that hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman is infamously short. Ramey has repeatedly challenged Ackman’s assertions that the nutrition company operates as a “pyramid scheme.”

This summer, Ackman said during an Herbalife presentation that Ramey had been fired from D.A. Davidson. Ramey left voluntarily, though. Ackman later had to retract that statement.

It’s unclear if Ramey will cover Herbalife at Pivotal Research. We wouldn’t be surprised if he did, though.

