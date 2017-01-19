Tim Raines, Jeff Bagwell, and Ivan Rodriguez elected to baseball Hall of Fame

Baseball’s Hall of Fame has three new members as Tim Raines, Ivan Rodriguez, and Jeff Bagwell have been elected.

Raines, on the ballot for the tenth and final time, eclipsed the necessary 75% of the votes for the first by being named on 86.0% of the ballots. Bagwell, in his seventh year on the ballot, received votes from 86.2% of the baseball writers. Rodriguez was eligible for the first time and was named on 76.0% of the ballots.

We will have more on this shortly.

