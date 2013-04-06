Report: Tim Pernetti Out As Athletic Director At Rutgers

Tara Sullivan of The Record is reporting that Rutgers AD Tim Pernetti, will no longer work at the university after today:



— tara sullivan (@Record_Tara) April 5, 2013

Likely to be a presser at RU today, not sure if Pernetti will be there. But I’m sure he’ll at least havea statement. — tara sullivan (@Record_Tara) April 5, 2013

Pernetti saw the shocking video of Mike Rice kicking and grabbing players at basketball practice in December 2012 and only suspended Rice for three games and fined him $50,000. Rice was fired on Wednesday after ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” released said videos to the public.

