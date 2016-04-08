Mind-blowing photos from the International Space Station show Earth's cities sparkling at night

NASATim Peake floating some fresh fruit © 2016, Flickr, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 License.
British astronaut Tim Peake (whose birthday is today, April 7!) has been orbiting the planet for almost four months aboard the International Space Station, a
habitable artificial satellite in low Earth orbit that can sometimes be spotted even with the naked eye.
He’s part of the European Space Agency’s six-month Principia Mission, which has him working to maintain the ISS’ weightless research laboratory and conduct experiments. But he’s also a photographer — and the images and videos he’s taken aboard the ISS are stunning.
Here are a few of our favourites:
Progress, a Russian cargo-supply ship, launching into orbit. Progress delivers much-needed supplies to crews stationed aboard the ISS.
In space, you get to see the moon set. Peake said he was 'looking for Antarctica,' but he settled for this moon-set instead.
The Rio Santa Cruz in Patagonia, Argentina. The water get the bright blue colour from glacial sediment.
Crew members aboard the ISS see 16 sunsets a day in their orbit. Peake posted that this was the most beautiful one he's seen.
