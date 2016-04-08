Mind-blowing photos from the International Space Station show Earth's cities sparkling at night

NASA Tim Peake floating some fresh fruit © 2016, Flickr, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 License.

British astronaut Tim Peake (whose birthday is today, April 7!) has been orbiting the planet for almost four months aboard the International Space Station, a

habitable artificial satellite in low Earth orbit that can sometimes be spotted even with the naked eye.

He’s part of the European Space Agency’s six-month Principia Mission, which has him working to maintain the ISS’ weightless research laboratory and conduct experiments. But he’s also a photographer — and the images and videos he’s taken aboard the ISS are stunning.

Here are a few of our favourites:

