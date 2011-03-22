Tim Pawlenty (Finally) Kicks Off His 2012 W.H. Bid Today

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty plans to announce via Facebook that he is forming a 2012 presidential exploratory committee, the Washington Post reports. The announcement – scheduled for 3 p.m. this afternoon – will make Pawlenty the first presidential candidate ever to launch a campaign using the social networking site.



Pawlenty is the first viable GOP candidate to start the formal bid-seeking process in the 2012 presidential race (second if you count long-shot candidate Herman Cain, which we don’t).

You can watch Pawlenty’s announcement here.

