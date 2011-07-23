Tim Pawlenty Violates ABC Copyright By Using “Miracle On Ice” Footage In Ad

Tim Pawlenty’s floundering presidential campaign might get even worse if ABC Sports forces the candidate to pull his new campaign ad.



The commercial, called “The American Comeback”, uses ABC-owned footage of the U.S. Olympic hockey team’s famous victory over the USSR in 1980.

“It’s a violation of our copyright and exclusive proprietary rights,” Louise Argianas, director of rights and clearances for ABC Sports, told the Des Moines Register.

Argianas also said she was “upset” when she first saw the ad, and that she plans to contact the agent of announcer Al Michaels to discuss Pawlenty’s use of Michaels’ iconic, “Do you believe in miracles?” call.

ESPN, which controls ABC Sports copyrights, has yet to ask the Pawlenty campaign to remove the ad from the airwaves.

The Pawlenty campaign defended its use of the footage to the Register, saying, “We respect ABC’s concern and look forward to responding to their inquiry.”

Pawlenty placed sixth in an Iowa poll in June.

Here’s the ad:

Read the entire Des Moines Register report here.

