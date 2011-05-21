Tim Pawlenty Makes It Official: He's Running For President

Photo: AP

Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty will formally announce his bid for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination in Iowa Monday, the Associated Press reports.The move is no surprise – Pawlenty has been on the campaign trail since he was passed over for the 2008 vice presidential nod. In recent months, he has been criss-crossing the country to boost his national profile and build a fundraising network.



So far, the relatively unknown Minnesota Republican has struggled to gain traction with voters. By launching his campaign at a town hall event in Des Moines, Pawlenty is trying to curry favour with voters in the nation’s first caucus state. Given his second-tier candidate status, Pawlenty’s advisors acknowledge that he must do well in Iowa to have a shot at the nomination.

