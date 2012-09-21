Tim Pawlenty Leaves The Romney Campaign To Become A Financial Lobbyist

Photo: AP

Former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty has been named the next CEO of the Financial Services Roundtable, a Washington-based lobbying group for the banking industry, The Hill reports.Pawlenty will take over the post on November 1.



The Financial Services Roundtable represents 100 of the largest integrated financial services companies in the United States, all of which are trying to gain ground as the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act begins to develop some teeth. Chairman of the lobby and Allstate CEO Tom Wilson stated that “Tim’s leadership, vision and ability to find common ground make him the right choice to represent the broad membership of The Financial Services Roundtable.”

The former GOP presidential hopeful left resigned as co-chair of the Romney campaign in order to accept the position; the Financial Services Roundtable is a bipartisan organisation.

In a statement released by the Romney campaign, Pawlenty added: “Mitt Romney is a truly good man and great leader. As the campaign moves into the home stretch, he has my full support and continued faith in his vision and his policies.”

Pawlenty was nearly chosen as Romney’s running mate, and a Romney victory in November might have led to a high-level political appointment.

Members of the roundtable hope that Pawlenty’s appointment may help bring some political chops to the lobby. Pawlenty served as governor of Minnesota from 2003-2011, and has since been an active player in Republican Circles.

“I think this is the sexiest CEO job going around in the association space,” Ivan Adler, a principal at the McCormick Group told The Hill. “If a CEO job for an association can be sexy, this is it.”

