Tim Pawlenty Is Making A Last-Ditch Effort To Pull In Religious Voters

For Tim Pawlenty’s campaign, it’s Hail Mary time. Hopefully the GOP pol remembers the prayer from his Catholic days.

With the Republican field beginning to settle and Pawlenty’s poll numbers still languishing in the low single-digits, the former Minnesota governor and 2012 hopeful enjoyed a brief moment of positive buzz last week when it was announced that Sarah Huckabee—yes that Huckabee, Mike’s daughter—would join his campaign in Iowa, presumably to help promote him to the evangelical community.



The hire came after Pawlenty’s months-long campaign to court local churchgoers fell flat, leaving room for right-wing firebrand Michele Bachmann, a fellow evangelical, to jump in the race. With Bachmann now surging, Pawlenty, who converted from Catholicism while dating his eventual wife, Mary, is making a last-ditch grab for the support of his co-religionists.

