Guess Which Politician 'GQ' Just Named The 'Least Influential Person Alive'?

GQ just released its awesomely schadenfreudific list ‘The 25 Least Influential People Alive.’



Topping the list? The GOP candidate who had a weakness for strange, ‘action movie’ campaign ads: Former Minnesota governor Tim Pawlenty.

From their write-up (and before you dive in, it’s worth it to point out Pawlenty is the only GOP candidate who made the list, which is really saying something this year):

Every election season produces a number of hilariously pointless candidates who have no chance of winning. Some of them have value as novelty items. Look! It’s Alan Keyes, the token black Republican! And over there! It’s David Duke! He’s a racist! These are the fun, fringy candidates. The Sharpton Sector, if you will. Then there are folks like Pawlenty, who fail to register even as novelties. T-Paw (as he calls himself) spent much of 2011 as a six-foot-tall paperweight, an aggressively forgettable fellow perfectly suited to the role of debate filler. The $1 million he spent to lose the Iowa straw poll might as well have been burned in front of a group of orphans.

Pawlenty, however, was not the only politician to make the list.

Speaker of the House John Boehner clocked in at 24 and President Barack Obama closes out the list at 25 (“This is a man who should be the most transformational figure of the century. Hell, he promised to be that. Instead he wields all the power of a substitute teacher at night school.”) Ouch.

