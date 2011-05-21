LivingSocial Instant Is A Game Changer In The Daily Deals Space

With hundreds of daily deals sites in existence, it’s inevitable that one of them will find a way to push itself ahead of the pack with some great ideas and innovation. LivingSocial looks to be on the verge of doing just that.



CEO Tim O’Shaughnessy tells us about LivingSocial Instant – his company’s potential game changer that allows merchants to set up deals on the fly for immediate purchase by local consumers.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

