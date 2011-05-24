How LivingSocial Bet A Year's Worth Of Cash On Six Weeks Of Aggressive Marketing

Once Tim O’Shaughnessy realised that he was on to something with LivingSocial, he took the company’s money that was supposed to last them for one year and spent it all in six weeks on marketing and user acquisition.



The aggressive bet certainly paid off as LivingSocial is now at the top of the daily deals heap; nipping at the heels of Groupon.

