Sheriff Tells Joe Biden He'll Refuse To Enforce A Ban On Assault Weapons

Sheriff Tim Mueller

Photo: CBS News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon sheriff has sent a letter to Vice President Joe Biden saying his department will not enforce any new gun laws it considers unconstitutional.Linn County Sheriff Tim Mueller, in his letter dated Monday, said politicians are “attempting to exploit the deaths of innocent victims” by supporting laws that would harm law-abiding Americans. The sheriff said he took an oath to support the Constitution, and laws preventing citizens from owning certain semi-automatic firearms and ammunition magazines would violate their rights.



“We are Americans,” Mueller wrote. “We must not allow, nor shall we tolerate, the actions of criminals, no matter how heinous the crimes, to prompt politicians to enact laws that will infringe upon the liberties of responsible citizens who have broken no laws.”

Mueller told The Associated Press in a phone interview from Albany, Ore., that he felt compelled to make his views known because sheriffs have not had much of a say on the vice president’s anti-gun violence task force. Mueller said his constituents have been repeatedly asking his deputies about what will happen if new gun restrictions are adopted.

“We’re restricted and prohibited from enforcing all types of federal laws, including immigration laws,” he said Tuesday. “It would be unreasonable for anyone to think that I would enforce a federal firearms law.”

The sheriff figures Biden probably won’t even receive his letter, but “it needed to be said, so I said it.”

“I tried to be as respectful as possible, but I also needed to get my point across,” Mueller said.

Mueller said some other sheriffs expressed support for his stance, but he does not know of any who have pledged to take similar action in regard to potential gun laws. Holly Russell, executive director of the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association, did not respond to phone and email messages left late Tuesday afternoon.

Linn County is largely rural and politically conservative. Fewer than 40 per cent of its registered voters supported President Barack Obama in November. Mueller said most households in the county have guns.

Though the letter might add fuel to an already hot topic, Mueller said he wishes people could have a civilized discussion about the issue, rather than resort to threats and name-calling. He said he doesn’t think the vice president is a bad person; he just doesn’t like the path he appears to be on regarding gun laws.

“We don’t have to be jerks to each other over it,” he said. “If old Joe wants to come out here to Linn County, we’d have a good conversation.”

___

Follow Steven DuBois at twitter.com/pdxdub.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Associated Press text, photo, graphic, audio and/or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. Neither these AP materials nor any portion thereof may be stored in a computer except for personal and non-commercial use. Users may not download or reproduce a substantial portion of the AP material found on this web site. AP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions therefrom or in the transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages arising from any of the foregoing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.