Tim Mathieson Lashes Out Against Victorian Premier Denis Napthine, Threatens Legal Action

It seems former Prime Minister Julia Gillard’s partner Tim Mathieson is on a roll in letting people know what he really thinks about them, this time in the form of a threatening phone call to Victoria Premier Denis Napthine.

Just weeks after publicly criticising the first lady Margaret Abbott, Mathieson has lashed out against Napthine for associating him with former MP Geoff Shaw’s misuse of his taxpayer-funded car in a parliamentary forum.

Today The Sunday Telegraph released details of the 32-second recording it understands is from a mobile phone understood to be used by Mathieson.

This is some of what went down.

“Of course you’re busy ­because you’ve been bullshitting all day in Parliament,” said Mathieson.

“You hear me? One more time against the ex-Prime Minister’s partner there will be a lawsuit against him so long — I am not, I am not, anything to do with Geoff Shaw, in any way shape or form. So, if he mentions me one more time, I am telling you right now. OK? That’s it. Bang!”

The phone number in question has since been switched off and now has a message saying it is no longer connected.

