This is why the EU flag is failing at bringing people together

Business Insider spoke with Tim Marshall, author of “Worth Dying For: The Power and Politics of Flags” about the significance of the European Union flag.

He said: “Why wouldn’t you necessarily rally around the EU flag? It’s not your nation. You might feel warm towards it. Would you really jump out of a trench and run towards enemy gunfire shouting: “For Beethoven and the EU?” Probably not.”

“No matter how many of us feel ourselves to be internationalists, or whatever. When push comes to shove, identity often comes down to nation state, especially in Europe.”

“Some people might find it uncomfortable, but most people identify far more with their nation state flag than the EU flag.”

“The EU flag in design is not flawed. What is flawed is the EU nations and people have failed to create a real sense of belonging in the vast majority of people in the EU nation states.”

“Although, for most of it, it’s still a majority that want to stay in this Union, there are significant minorities in every single country that don’t.”

“The flag itself is fine: a circle says unity, blue has become the colour. It’s not an ugly flag.”

“I don’t think it engenders that sense of belonging and warmth to the depth required.”

