Trump launches Twitter assault against Kaine, calls him a 'job killer' who is 'owned by the banks'

Donald Trump started off his weekend by assailing Tim Kaine on Twitter, attempting to frame the Virginia senator and former governor as corrupt after he was named as Hillary Clinton’s running mate.

“Is it the same Kaine that took hundreds of thousands of dollars in gifts while Governor of Virginia and didn’t get indicted while Bob M did?” Trump tweeted Friday night, referring to former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell.

The Manhattan billionaire resumed his attacks on Kaine on Saturday morning, before Clinton officially unveiled her running mate during a joint rally in Miami.

“The Bernie Sanders supporters are furious with the choice of Tim Kaine, who represents the opposite of what Bernie stands for,” Trump tweeted, again making another appeal to supporters of the popular Vermont senator.

“Tim Kaine is, and always has been, owned by the banks,” the real-estate mogul continued. “Bernie supporters are outraged, was their last choice. Bernie fought for nothing!”

Trump added: “Tim Kaine has been praising the Trans Pacific Partnership and has been pushing hard to get it approved. Job killer!”

The Republican nominee appeared to be trying to tap into the lack of enthusiasm many Democrats have for Clinton. A hard-fought primary had resulted in a “Never Hillary” camp among the more devoted supporters of Bernie Sanders.

The Twitter assault echoed a statement Jason Miller, senior communications advisor to Trump, released on Friday night. In it, he unveiled the campaign’s moniker for the Virginia senator: “Corrupt Kaine.”

“It’s only fitting that Hillary Clinton would select an ethically challenged insider like Tim Kaine who’s personally benefited from the rigged system,” Miller said. “While serving in government, Kaine has taken tens of thousands of dollars in freebies — more than $160,000 in fact — on free vacations, free clothes, and free tickets.”

“If you think Crooked Hillary and Corrupt Kaine are going to change anything in Washington, it’s just the opposite,” the Trump spokesman said. “They do well by the current system, while the rest of America gets left behind. The choice has never been clearer — Donald Trump calls on us to Believe in America, while the Status Quo ticket of Clinton-Kaine wants us to believe in a rigged system that enriches them at your expense.”

Clinton announced Kaine as her running mate on Friday night through a text message to her supporters. Democrats characterised him as a man who had the temperament to be president, while also having the experience for the job.

Kaine and Clinton are accepted to accept their party’s nominations at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia next week.

