Democratic Senate Candidate Massively Steps In It After Question About Taxing The 47%

Virginia Democrat Senate candidate Tim Kaine just surprised everyone by saying he would support some federal minimum income tax level in his debate today with Republican George Allen.



Part of the reason it was surprising was that Kaine was given a softball question from David Gregory about Mitt Romney’s “47 per cent” comments. When Gregory pushed him on whether something needed to be done about a minimum federal income tax level, though, he broke.

This soundbite is probably already being clipped into an Allen ad:

“I would be open to a proposal that would have some minimum tax for everyone.”

It could be particularly damaging because it’s a direct break with the Democratic message this year — let the Bush tax cuts expire, and tax the rich.

It also threatens to overshadow the fact that the Republican Allen subsequently broke with Romney on the “47 per cent” comments, saying he has his “own point of view” on the matter.

Here’s video, via The Washington Free Beacon:

