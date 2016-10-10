Tim Kaine says he has 'no way' of knowing whether hacked emails are real during Jake Tapper grilling

Screenshot/CNN Jake Tapper and Tim Kaine.

Hillary Clinton’s running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, struggled to explain a leaked email uncovered in the latest Wikileaks hack over the weekend during a Sunday interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

The email stated that Clinton told an audience during a paid speech that her “dream is a hemispheric common market, with open trade and open borders.” That statement is at odds with what she’s said along the campaign trail regarding trade, particularly regarding her opposition to the landmark Trans-Pacific Partnership.

During the interview, Tapper asked Kaine if Clinton really desires “a hemispheric common market with open borders sometime in the future,” as the transcript of a closed-door speech to Brazilian bankers in 2012 read in the leaked emails.

Wikileaks is frequently alleged to have ties to Russia and has been accused of trying to help assist the country in getting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump elected. The outlet posted more than 2,000 emails from John Podesta, Clinton’s campaign chairman.

Clinton’s campaign has not confirmed the authenticity of the documents.

“I have no way of knowing the accuracy of documents dumped by this hacking organisation,” Kaine told Tapper. “Anybody who hacks in to get documents is completely capable of manipulating them.”

“I have no way of knowing that,” he said when asked if the documents were authentic.

“Well, you could ask her,” Tapper replied.

Kaine said: “Jake, I have no way of knowing the accuracy of documents dumped by this hacking organisation.”

Tapper responded: “That’s fair. Is the document, then, is it accurate?”

“I have no way of knowing that,” Kaine replied.

Watch the video below:

Tim Kaine struggles to answer a question on hacked emails https://t.co/H4Qm7ZCzne #CNNSOTU https://t.co/SaHvYuUl5D

— CNN (@CNN) October 9, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.