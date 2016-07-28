'Believe me': Tim Kaine delivered a cringeworthy impression of Donald Trump

Tim Kaine just delivered a cringeworthy impression of Donald Trump.

Believe us.

In his speech to the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Kaine repeatedly mocked one of Trump’s most used phrases: “Believe me.”

The Virginia senator, who earlier in his speech accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president, said it again and again in impressions of Trump. But his impression of the Manhattan billionaire wasn’t exactly on key.

He mocked Trump over his promises to make Mexico pay for a wall along the US-Mexico border, destroy ISIS “so fast,” and for not releasing his tax returns.

He said:

“You guys know the words I mean? ‘Believe me.’ It’s gonna be great — believe me! We’re gonna build a wall and make Mexico pay for it — believe me! We’re gonna destroy ISIS so fast — believe me! There’s nothing suspicious in my tax returns — believe me! “By the way, does anyone here believe that Donald Trump’s been paying his fair share of taxes? Do you believe he ought to release those tax returns like every other presidential candidate in modern history? Of course he should. Donald, what are you hiding? And yet he still says, ‘Believe me.’ ‘Believe me?’ Here’s the thing. Most people, when they run for president, they don’t just say, ‘Believe me.’ They respect you enough to tell you how they will get things done.”

Kaine had some fun with the delivery:

Watch Kaine’s comments below:

