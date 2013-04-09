There Are Now Only Three Senate Democrats Who Oppose Gay Marriage

Sen. Tim Johnson (D-S.D.)South Dakota Sen. Tim Johnson — one of the last Senate Democrats to oppose gay marriage — announced Monday that he too has evolved on the issue.



“After lengthy consideration, my views have evolved sufficiently to support marriage equality legislation,” Johnson said in a statement. “This position doesn’t require any religious denomination to alter any of its tenets; it simply forbids government from discrimination regarding who can marry whom.”

Johnson’s reversal brings the number of Senate Democrats who still oppose same-sex nuptials down to three: Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Mary Landrieu of Louisiana, and Mark Pryor of Arkansas. Landrieu and Pryor both face competitive reelection races in 2014.

Johnson announced last month that he will not run for reelection in 2014.

About fourteen senators have come out in support of same-sex marriage over the last few months, including two Republicans, Mark Kirk of Illinois and Rob Portman of Ohio.

