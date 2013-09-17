Navy Commander Describes Seeing Man Shot In The Head At The Navy Yards

Navy Commander Tim Jirus talked to The Washington Post about witnessing the shooting at Navy Yard in Washington, D.C. this morning.

Jirus says a man got shot as he was speaking with him.

The Associated Press talked to another witness, who described the shooting and told reporters how difficult it is to get into the Navy Yard buildings without scanning a security card.

Several people were killed in the shooting and nearly a dozen injured. It is so far unclear how many shooters carried out the act and who is responsible.

