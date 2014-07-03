The Internet Has Some Great Ideas For Other Things Tim Howard Could Save

Tim Howard’s record performance of 16 saves Tuesday night in the United States’ loss to Belgium in the World Cup was one for the ages.

Although the Americans head home with an early exit, his performance has endeared him to fans new and old at home and also worldwide.

The internet has been bumping with all things Tim Howard, with someone at one point even changing the U.S. Defence Secretary’s Wikipedia page to give Howard the position.

But even better, #ThingsTimHowardCouldSave is trending on Twitter, and many of the submissions are awesome.

Here are some of the best:



































