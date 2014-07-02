Tim Howard Describes The Belgium Onslaught: 'It Began To Feel Like The Clock Was Broken'

Tim Howard turned in one of the greatest goalkeeping performances in World Cup history on Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to Belgium.

He made 16 saves, and single-handedly got the game into extra time at 0-0 when it could have realistically been 3-0 or 4-0 Belgium.

The Belgians — a team of stars from the biggest leagues in Europe — came in waves in the second half. In the final 45 minutes the U.S. gave them space on the ball, packed into the penalty area, and relied on Howard to make save after save.

Howard described the onslaught to ESPN’s Roger Bennett on Wednesday. Brilliant quote:

Just spoke to magical @TimHowardGK re his trance-like game: “I’d look at clock every 10 mins. Then it began to feel like clock was broken”

It was a heartbreaking loss for the U.S. given the circumstances.

But let’s be honest, Belgium fully deserved to win. The U.S. was clinging to that 0-0 scoreline, waiting for the clock to run out, even though it seemed it never would.

