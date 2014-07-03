Here's The Goal That Tim Howard Scored For Everton In 2012 From 100 Yards Away

Tim Howard nearly saved the U.S. from elimination from the World Cup on Tuesday. Howard had one of the best games as a goalie in the history of the World Cup, making 16 saves.

When the American isn’t playing for his national team, he’s the goalie at English Premier League team Everton. Back in 2012, Howard scored a crazy goal in England.

He booted the ball from deep in his own end, then it got caught up in the wind and sailed over the goalie’s head to give Everton a 1-0 lead in insane fashion.

Everton promptly coughed up the lead and lost to Bolton 2-1. But still, what a goal.

The GIF:

And the full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

A few days later, Howard told reporters he actually felt bad about the goal:

“I was delighted…but it’s not a nice feeling for a keeper. It’s really awful actually.”…Howard also reached out to the opposing keeper after the game…”I let him know that I was feeling for him…It’s not a nice place to be. I’ve been there before, a long, long time ago, and that was why I didn’t celebrate.”

