Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Sports

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

One name sums up this week’s winners pretty well:Tim Howard.



After an awesome goal, he was more humble than any athlete we’ve ever seen.

But of course there were those athletes who rubbed us the wrong way. Like a NBA star/diva who didn’t like his cake, and a tennis star who claims she doesn’t love her game.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.