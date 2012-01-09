Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Sports

One name sums up this week’s winners pretty well:Tim Howard.

After an awesome goal, he was more humble than any athlete we’ve ever seen.

But of course there were those athletes who rubbed us the wrong way. Like a NBA star/diva who didn’t like his cake, and a tennis star who claims she doesn’t love her game.

WINNER: Tim Howard

American goalie for Everton Tim Howard scored a goal from 100 yards away this week against Bolton.

On top of an incredible goal, he refused to celebrate because he felt bad about it.

Classy guy.

WINNER: Charles Barkley

There is never a dull moment in Charles Barkley's life.

This week, he said his endorsement deal with Weight Watchers was a scam, because who wouldn't love getting paid to lose weight?

Basically, Barkley has it made. He gets paid to watch countless hours of sports, and now is getting paid to lose weight. Winner.

WINNER: David Beckham

Beckham is a winner in our book because he decided to stay in the U.S.

Also he looks great in his new H&M underwear ads.

WINNER: Elin Nordegren

Elin Nordegren tore down her $12.2 million home in Florida so she could build a bigger, and better one in the same spot.

Why? Because she can.

WINNER: Oregon

People give Oregon a lot of grief for its crazy uniforms.

But we give them props. They rocked these awesome sparkly helmets AND won the Rose Bowl.

LOSER: Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Floyd purchased a $290,000 car this week.

But then he had to face reality by reporting to jail for a 90-day sentence.

He ultimately got his sentenced pushed back to June.

But no car can make up for three months in the big house.

LOSER: Mark Sanchez

Jets fans (and Eagles fans) already dislike him.

But now his former teammates are turning on him for all the fancy-pants GQ shoots he does.

Kris Jenkins said he needs to 'grow a pair.'

Burn.

LOSER: LeBron James

Dude rejected the $3,000 birthday cake that he had made on short notice for his big party.

That's not going to help his image.

LOSER: Serena Williams

Serena admitted what was readily apparent to anyone who watched her over the last 10 years -- she doesn't love tennis.

That's fine, Andre Agassi didn't either.

But the tennis fanatics aren't going to be as forgiving.

LOSER: Micky Arison

Heat owner Micky Arison had a rough 2011.

How rough?

Like, $1.3 billion in lost money rough.

