One Stat That Reveals Tim Hortons' Insane Popularity In Canada

Burger King is buying Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons for $US11.4 billion.

The move will create the third largest fast food company in the world. Combined, the companies are worth about $US18 billion and have more than 18,000 restaurants in 100 countries.

Tim Hortons has been called Canada’s “most treasured” brand. It’s also the country’s most ubiquitous, accounting for 26% of all fast food revenues in 2012 with more than 3,600 outlets nationwide, according to Eurmonitor International.

McDonald’s, a distant second, accounted for 11% of all fast food revenues in Canada in the same year.

Tim Hortons also accounted for 39% of all fast food transactions in 2012. The chain boasts that it sells eight out of 10 cups of coffee in the country.

But few people have heard of Tim Hortons in the U.S., where it has just 866 outlets.

The map below shows Horton’s locations in the U.S. and Southern Canada.

In the U.S., only 30% of consumers are aware of the brand, compared to more than 90% for Dunkin’ Doughnuts and Starbucks, according to a survey of 20,000 people by YouGov BrandIndex, a consumer research service.

However, those aware of Tim Hortons rate it highly on value and quality, meaning it’s well positioned to compete against its bigger rivals, the survey found.

The charts below show where Tim Hortons stands relative to Starbucks and Dunkin’ Doughnuts on quality and value.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.