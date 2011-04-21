Oscar Nominated Documentary Filmmaker And Photographer Killed In Libya*

*This post has been updated.



Oscar nominated director Tim Hetherington and Pulitzer Prize nominated photographer Chris Hondros were killed earlier today in Libya. Two other photographers were injured, one seriously.

The four photographers were reporting from the Libyan town of Misurata, which has seen heavy fighting in recent weeks. The Washington Post has further details about what happened on the ground from one of their journalists who was there. Apparently the journalists had accompanied rebel fighters to Tripoli Street in the city centre.

The news of their deaths first surfaced on fellow photographer Andre Liohn’s Facebook page. Liohn was with them at the hospital.

CJ Chivers at the NYT shortly thereafter confirmed the death of Hetherington and tonight Hondros.

Hetherington’s family released a statement this afternoon. The White House released a statement this evening.

UPDATE [6:04 PM]: The NYT is confirming that Chris Hondros has died.

“Chris Hondros of the Getty photo agency died within a few hours of devastating brain trauma… Mr. Hondros suffered an extensive loss of brain tissue and was revived twice before being triaged from care. He spent several hours in a coma and died after 10 p.m., Mr. Liohn said.”

UPDATE: Multiple agencies have confirmed Tim Hetherington has been killed. The NYT reports that Chris Hondros has suffered sever brain injuries and is in grave condition. More from the NYT below.

UPDATE 2: Vanity Fair tweets Hondros “remains in grave condition.”

UPDATE 3: The New York Times correspondent C.J. Chivers published the following:

“Tim Hetherington, the Oscar-nominated film director and conflict photographer who produced the film Restrepo, was killed in the besieged city of Misurata on Wednesday, and three photographers working beside him were wounded.”

“The wounds to two of the photographers — Chris Hondros and Guy Martin — were grave, according to a colleague at the triage centre where they were being treated Wednesday night. Their prospects for survival were not immediately clear.”

“Mr. Hondros, an American working for the Getty photo agency, suffered a severe brain injury and was in extremely critical condition, according to Mr. Liohn. He had been revived and was clinging to life in the evening. A later update from Mr. Liohn said that Mr. Hondros was in a coma at the medical centre, which is located near the front lines.”

This is terrible news.

There are reports that photographers Tim Hetherington and Chris Hondros have been killed in Libya.

The news was first posted on fellow photographer Andre Liohn’s Facebook page. Liohn is reportedly at the hospital and later updated his status in the comments to say that Hondros has died.

Hetherington was nominated for a Oscar this year for the documentary Restrepo which he co-directed with journalist Sebastian Junger.

Chris Hondros is a Pulitzer-Prize nominated war photographer whose work has appeared in the NYT, Newsweek, and The Economist, to name a few.

The two were reportedly covering the fighting in Misrata. Yesterday Hetherington tweeted: “In besieged Libyan city of Misrata. Indiscriminate shelling by Qaddafi forces. No sign of NATO.”

More details to come when we have them.

UPDATE: Facebook took Andre Liohn’s post down, but here’s a screenshot.

