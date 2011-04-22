The Photographs And Films Of Tim Hetherington And Chris Hondros

Yesterday, Chris Hondros, a Pulitzer Prize winner who worked for Getty Images, and Tim Hetherington, a British-American best known for his Academy Award-nominated documentary, Restrepo, were both killed in Libya.



Both were born in 1970.

Guy Martin and Michael Christopher Brown, also photographers, were wounded in the attack.

Both Hetherington and Hondros were highly regarded in their field both professionally and personally. Hetherington was a longtime contributor at Vanity Fair where he frequently worked with his Restrepo co-director Sebastian Junger. Hondros’ photos were frequently seen in high profile publications; one of his photos appeared on the front page of the WaPo, above the fold, the day before his death.

In addition to his reporting, the NYT C.J. Chivers has written a moving tribute to the journalists on his website, which is well worth reading.

Four journalists, who disappeared earlier this month, still remain missing in Libya.

Chris Hondros In Iraq Most recently, Hondros documented the uprisings in Egypt and Libya From an interview with the NYT Lens blog in February: 'I was covering the rock throwing and a guy came out of the woodwork, a pro-Mubarak guy, wearing civilian clothes. He came straight at me, lunged for my camera, grabbed the lens and started yanking it down. There were some armed soldiers nearby and I was able to squirm out just enough to get over there under their protection. They were able to shield me.' Hondros was working till the very end. The photo on the front page of the NYT today is an shot Hondros took in Libya yesterday shortly before he was fatally injured. Tim Hetherington often covered conflicts for Vanity Fair From Graydon Carter, publisher of Vanity Fair: 'Tim was about as perfect a model of a war photographer as you're going to find these days, and one very much in the mould of Robert Capa and Larry Burrows. He was a rangy, charming workhorse of a photographer. Devilishly good-looking and impossibly brave, he was both a ladies' man and a man's man. Tim covered numerous conflicts for Vanity Fair, including months he spent on assignment following American soldiers along the deadly Korengal Valley, in Afghanistan, with contributing editor Sebastian Junger.' Hetherington's work sent him all over the world, covering conflict In the video below, Hetherington discusses his work on a 2009 trip to Liberia: Restrepo Hetherington co-directed this Oscar-nominated documentary with longtime collaborator Sebastian Junger. The film recounts the year that Junger and Hetherington spent in Afghanistan embedded with the Second Platoon, B Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment (airborne) of the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team in the Korengal valley. The most dangerous place in the country.

