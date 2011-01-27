HOUSE OF THE DAY: Miami Heat Buys $2M Mansion To Rescue Tim Hardaway From Tax Debt

Gus Lubin
tim hardaway

Five-time All-Star Tim Hardaway is running from a $120,000 tax debt, with a lien placed on his Miami home earlier this fall.

Luckily for him, the Miami Heat have stepped in to save their former star, according to Tax Watchdog.

The Heat bought his home in December for $1.985 million. Now they’re trying to sell it for $2.5 million.

The 5-bedroom home comes with a heated pool and, naturally, a full basketball court emblazoned with Heat logo.

Want to live the NBA dream?

This can be yours for $2.5 million

Maybe Tim Hardaway will stop by for a game -- or LeBron James

Baller bedroom

Baller bathroom

6-car garage (with a few of Tim Hardaway's sports cars)

The hallway

Massive closet

Classy living room

The dining room

Watch the game here with friends like Alonzo Mourning

And the kitchen

How deep are Hardaway's financial problems?

See 10 Ways Athletes Go From Riches To Rags >

