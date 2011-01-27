HOUSE OF THE DAY: Miami Heat Buys $2M Mansion To Rescue Tim Hardaway From Tax Debt

Five-time All-Star Tim Hardaway is running from a $120,000 tax debt, with a lien placed on his Miami home earlier this fall.



Luckily for him, the Miami Heat have stepped in to save their former star, according to Tax Watchdog.

The Heat bought his home in December for $1.985 million. Now they’re trying to sell it for $2.5 million.

The 5-bedroom home comes with a heated pool and, naturally, a full basketball court emblazoned with Heat logo.

