Project Runway's Tim Gunn Thinks Hillary Clinton Is Confused About Her Gender (VIDEO)

Not funny.



Tim Gunn is usually the loveable staple from the “Project Runway” series, but he’s come under fire this week following some comments made on Tuesday’s “George Lopez Tonight.”

Lopez asked for Gunn’s take on the style of U.S. female politicians — of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Gunn said:

“Why must she dress that way? I think she’s confused about her gender…all these big, baggy menswear tailored pantsuits. No, I’m really serious.”

No better, Lopez asked “she wears pantsuits…but how can someone hide cankles?”

While Gunn went on to say he has “great respect” for Clinton and her work, their conversation certainly didn’t do much toward quieting down concerns of sexism when discussing women in politics.

As The Envoy points out, sites like Jezebel quickly fired back at the two:

“Apparently, it never gets old to mock Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s ‘cankles’ and pantsuits, at least if you’re Tim Gunn and George Lopez, who took the sexist trash-talking to the next level on Lopez’s show last night.”

Watch the exchange below.

