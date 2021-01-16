Tim 'Baked Alaska' Gionet, the far-right activist spotted among Capitol insurrectionists, has a warrant out for his arrest

Baked Alaska Tim ‘Treadstone’ Gionet, aka ‘Baked Alaska.’

A judge issued an arrest warrant for Tim Gionet, the alt-right activist who goes by “Baked Alaska.”

Gionet was already facing local criminal charges after police said he refused to leave a bar and pepper-sprayed an employee, the Arizona Republic reported.

Leaving Arizona to go to DC and participate in the riots was in violation of his pretrial release conditions, a judge found.

When Gionet didn’t show up for a scheduled court hearing Thursday, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

An Arizona judge has issued an arrest warrant for the far-right activist who goes by “Baked Alaska” after he violated pretrial release conditions on a local case to go to Washington, DC, and storm the US Capitol.

Tim Gionet used the blockchain service DLive to livestream himself inside the Capitol last week.

While he hasn’t yet been arrested on charges stemming from the riot, his mere presence in DC was a breach of the conditions of his pretrial release on a criminal case in his home state, the Arizona Republic first reported.

Gionet was already charged with assault, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass in Scottsdale City Court after police said he refused to leave a local bar and then pepper-sprayed an employee, the paper reported.

He was released from pretrial detention on the promise he wouldn’t leave Arizona without a judge’s permission.

Last week, after Gionet made headlines for his presence at the Capitol, a prosecutor filed a petition arguing that he violated his release conditions and a new bail amount should be set.

On Thursday, Gionet didn’t appear at a scheduled court hearing on the matter and his attorney, Zach Thornley, was unable to reach his client on the phone, the Arizona Republic reported.

Judge James Blake issued the warrant for his arrest.

Screenshot/DLive Baked Alaska used the blockchain platform DLive to livestream himself during the riot at the US Capitol.

Gionet, whose full name is Anthime Joseph Gionet, is known for holding Neo-Nazi and white supremacist views, supporting Trump, and promoting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories online.

The internet troll used to be libertarian who was against the war on drugs and supported Black Lives Matter, Oliver Darcy previously reported for Insider.

His YouTube channel was banned in October 2020 after he filmed himself harassing people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

