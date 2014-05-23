Tim Geithner Rocks A Totally Unpretentious Watch

On Wednesday Tim Geithner sat down with a bunch of journalists to talk about his new book, “Stress Test: Reflections On Financial Crisis.“
It gave him a chance to clarify things, elaborate on pieces of the book, and explain his thought process.
It gave the journalists a chance to size him up.
Being Business Insider, and being completely obsessed with watches, we had to check out Geithner’s wrist game. Despite being a former Treasury Secretary of the United States of America and a current employee at private equity firm Warburg Pincus, Geithner rocks a sports watch.
He said it was a Men’s Timex Triathlon, about $US49. I guess it’s not that surprising since he’s a runner — but still…
Here’s a shot of the model we think he has.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.